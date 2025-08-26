Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 9: David Zayas’ big tease

As so many of you know, Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 9 is the penultimate episode of the season — and yeah, chaos is coming. There is a chance that Prater and Charley could enact revenge on Dexter Morgan. Meanwhile, there is also a chance that something terrible could happen to one Angel Batista.

After all, take a moment here to consider where we are. This is someone who has been digging deeper and deeper into Dexter as the Bay Harbor Butcher. However, we’ve also reached the point where the character could be killed at almost any point. Dexter is onto him, and to make matters even worse, even Claudette and the NYPD is questioning things now. She knows that Angel is no longer a Captain, and there are now huge legal ramifications of everything he’s done. Even if he catches Dexter, is there any way that it will ever stick?

Speaking to Collider, here is some of what David Zayas had to say about episode 9 and what is to come:

I think it’s — there’s going to be — I would say, more truth, more facts are going to come out. The whole idea of Batista’s limited authority in New York is going to show its face. It’s going to be explosive.

We are worried in particular about the fact that episode 9 is titled “Touched by an Angel,” which is the sort of thing that would make almost anyone out there think that the character is going to die. We would love to see him make it out of this okay, but we’re well-aware that in the greater Dexter universe, not that much is guaranteed.

