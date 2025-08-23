Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 9: Is Al gone for good?

On this past episode of Dexter: Resurrection on Showtime, we had a chance to say goodbye (at least for now) to Eric Stonestreet as Al, otherwise known as Rapunzel. Of the major recurring killers invited to Prater’s party, he is the only one to get away. It actually happened in a rather nonchalant fashion, with him leaving a showing of Hamilton early and getting back to his family. He threw his burner phone out the window, and seems to not treasure an experience where some of his “colleagues” turned up dead.

So is this really the end of the road for the character for now? Signs point to yes… but don’t rule anything out for the future.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more DEXTER: RESURRECTION reviews!

First and foremost, let’s just note that there is no significant story reason to think that Al is going to head back to New York for the time being. Also, Dexter does not have the time to track him down. He has so many problems to deal with at present, whether it be Leon / Charley seeing Harrison or Batista hunting him down as the Bay Harbor Butcher.

Are we going to see Stonestreet again?

For now, it feels likely, but maybe in a second or third season, if those get ordered. The producers said a while back that some of these characters could be brought back, and Al obviously makes the most sense as the only one who survived. That is, of course, assuming that Krysten Ritter’s character of Mia is really gone. We have to assume that she is and yet, crazy things have happened within this universe before. Couldn’t that take place all over again now?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Dexter: Resurrection right now, including what is ahead on the next new episode

Do you want to see more of Eric Stonestreet on Dexter: Resurrection?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







