Platonic season 2 episode 6 spoilers: The ‘Road Trip’

Next week on Apple TV+, we are going to see Platonic season 2 episode 6 arrive. So what more can we say about it now?

Well, the title in itself in “Road Trip” seems to very-much imply that we could be getting a truly chaotic installment, which is almost always the case when you put characters together in a confined space for a lengthy period of time. It is one of those situations where almost anything could happen.

Ironically, being out on the road to the desert may not even be the hardest thing that Will faces in this episode. Want to know more? Then take a look at the Platonic season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

Sylvia, Will and Katie take a road trip to the desert. Will faces the reality of working for his ex-fiancée. Sylvia questions Charlie’s stability.

It really feels like every single story mentioned here has the chance to be comedy gold in various forms and honestly, what more could we ask for here? The most important thing is that the writers continue to find ways to make us laugh while, at the same time, evolving these characters along the way. Will is certainly someone who is back in the place of trying to find himself; whether or not he is able to make that happen, of course, very much remains to be seen.

Above all else, we do tend to think that Will probably should’ve thought more about the working for his ex part far before now … or just how awkward it would be! Then again, there is no denying that watching it play out is going to be incredibly good fun.

What do you most want to see moving into Platonic season 2 episode 6 when it arrives?

