Platonic season 2 episode 3 air date, spoilers: The Bachelor party

After what you saw within the first two episodes of Platonic season 2, it definitely makes sense to want to know a little bit more about the future here, right?

Well, let’s just start by noting that, like with a lot of other shows at Apple TV+, the two-episode premiere was meant to be a one-time thing. As we move forward, the plan is shifting and there is going to be a singular installment every week the rest of the way. Still, the idea here will be to continue to make you laugh. Will is in the midst of getting married and yet, the first two episodes show that he may be getting cold feet. It’s also touching on the idea that Sylvia brings out a different side of him that is not around at other points — is that going to be a problem the more that she is around? It feels like it, and things may be getting even crazier with the bachelor party right around the corner.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of additional TV reactions and reviews!

Below, you can see the full Platonic season 2 episode 3 synopsis with more info all about what is ahead:

Sylvia and Will’s college friend swings into town for the bachelor party. Sylvia helps Will to come to terms with his relationship.

Based at least on some of the imagines that we have seen so far for this episode, it appears as though Beck Bennett of Saturday Night Live fame may be playing this friend — which is great simply for anyone who is hoping to see things get chaotic. The good news is that per the latter part of the synopsis, Will may actually get clarity on what he wants. His fiancee is very smart, but is she right for him? You have to hope that he figures that out before the vows!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Platonic season 2 courtesy of Seth Rogen

What do you most want to see moving into Platonic season 2 episode 3 when it does arrive?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







