Platonic season 2: Seth Rogen on shutting down chemistry

We are looking more and more in the direction of Platonic season 2 these days, and for good reason. The first season was supremely underrated as a comedy, and incredibly entertaining from start to finish.

Now, we will note that at the end of the season 1 finale, we caught a couple of notes of Will and Sylvia that felt like there could be something romantic between them. However, if there was, the characters clearly shut it down and internalized it. That may also be a false read on our part, given that entering the new season, the goal here remains not having the two characters end up together.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

As a matter of fact, Seth Rogen even told TV Insider that while working on this show, he has to find ways at times to make sure that there is no romantic chemistry with Rose Byrne:

“We were used to playing a couple, and there were moments where we’d be a little too affectionate with each other, and we’d be like, ‘You can’t do this! Shut it down!'”

We really imagine that having a male – female friendship like this is one of the reasons why Platonic is still endearing to the two stars, as they don’t have to worry about the pressure of going there and with that, there are a lot of other avenues that can be explored. We know that the first season documented a career change for Sylvia and Will trying to recover from a major relationship loss. Now, where the second season finds them could be really fun — especially since the show is being explored now as an ongoing project and not something with a clearly defined beginning, middle, or end.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Platonic, including other insight on what is to come

What are you most curious to see moving into Platonic season 2 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







