The Terminal List season 2 premiere date hopes after Dark Wolf

Given that today marks the official launch of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf over on Prime Video, why not think more about the future?

Well, first and foremost, we do think it is worth mentioning that there is more work being done on the present-day story, and that is a great thing given how long we have been waiting for it! There are a number of reasons for the long gap between seasons, but much of it starts with the fact that Chris Pratt is extremely busy. We also tend to believe that one of the whole reasons why Dark Wolf was put together now was to bridge the gap and give audiences a chance to explore something different.

Unfortunately, the premiere of the prequel is not meant to just open the door for more news about season 2, but our feeling at present is that there is a legitimate chance that it could arrive in the summer of next year. Given the action-heavy focus of the show, it does make at least some sense to put it out at that point or at the very least, start teasing it to a certain degree.

The best thing that we can hope for at this point is just that in the months ahead, we are going to get something more when it comes to the story of the upcoming episodes or, at the very least, some element of casting news. The more that we can hear about the show, the better — and it also would help to ensure that viewers can come back. That has been one of the larger issues that exists when a series is if off the table for a long period of time.

