Countdown season 1 episode 13 spoilers: The epic finale

Next week on Prime Video, you are going to have a chance to dive into Countdown season 1 episode 13. Are you ready for what is ahead?

There are of course a handful of different subjects that we can dive into here, but let’s just begin by noting that the next installment is the finale! This means that there is at least a chance that some loose ends are going to be tied up. Take, for example, the current case that a lot of the team is working on. Trying to figure out the right way to resolve all of this is, of course, easier said than done!

The thing that makes the story at present so hard to read is the current state of things when it comes to “Todd.” After all, remember for a moment here that we are talking about someone who was only recently introduced! That means that wrapping up the story now would be a little bit sudden. There is also the question of the relationship between Mark and Amber. We do not think it is wrong to question whether or not the two could get together but at the same time, there are a number of hurdles standing in the way.

Because Derek Haas has a history of creating big cliffhangers thanks to Chicago Fire, we certainly feel confident that we are going to see something quite similar here. As a matter of fact, it would be rather weird if that did not happen! Our major question is just if this is going to be something of the life-or-death variety, or if the producers are going to find another way to try and mix things up.

