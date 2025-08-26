Dexter: Original Sin EP still ‘processing’ cancellation news

We are now a short amount of time removed from the cancellation of Dexter: Original Sin and from where we stand, it is still hard to figure out. After all, there are not a lot of instances of a network / streaming service ending a show that is this popular after just a single season.

So why did this happen? We wish that there was a clear answer to this, and the only thing we keep coming back to is Showtime / Paramount wanting to invest more in Resurrection and stories set in the present.

For the first time today, executive producer Scott Reynolds chimed in on the end of this show in a post on Twitter:

I’ve been processing the cancellation of Dexter Original Sin. Super bummed at what happened. Working with this incredible cast on a #Dexter show set in the 90s was such a joy. Every one of these actors KILLED it.

As we’ve said in the past, it is theoretically possible that Dexter: Original Sin could exist somewhere else for a second season. However, it is unlikely for a number of different reasons, including that the series has always existed at Showtime and moving it around could prove logistically challenging. The best-case scenario here is probably Paramount reversing the decision due to fan backlash — this has happened before, but it is still rare.

In the end, we are mostly just grateful that Original Sin happened. This was never a show that was necessary and yet, we learned a couple of things that really added to the canon in fun and interesting ways. It was certainly a better show than we ever imagined getting.

What do you think about Dexter: Original Sin coming to a close at this point?

Are you still mad? Share right now in the attached comments and once you do, keep coming back for more.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

