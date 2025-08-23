Dexter: Original Sin season 2: Could it happen elsewhere?

As many of you may be aware at this point, Dexter: Original Sin season 2 is not going to happen — at least at Showtime. The series has already been canceled, and that means that we are going to be left to wonder what could have been. It’s all mostly just a surprise when you consider the fact that the series was first renewed months ago. Yet, no filming dates were ever established for season 2, and we never got a sense of what the story would be.

After the cancellation news came in, we were of course left to wonder what the chances were of a second season happening somewhere else. We’ve seen petitions, fan outcry, and a whole lot more … but what does it all mean?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more DEXTER: RESURRECTION reviews!

Well, we don’t want to barge into this article just sounding like the bearer of bad news, mostly because we take no delight in the idea at all. However, it does feel like the odds of more coming are fairly slim to none unless Paramount changes their mind. The parent company for Showtime has the entirety of the franchise and while seasons of the original show have streamed on Netflix, there has not been a version of the series that has aired exclusively elsewhere.

Is there still a chance that Paramount will internally listen if someone else steps up to the plate? It is possible, but it is hard to think of the right spot here other than (maybe) Netflix, but we’d wonder if the streamer would want the entire franchise as opposed to just a prequel.

Do we think there are more stories that could have been told from this world? 100%, but Paramount seems to be fine prioritizing Resurrection.

Related – See what one Dexter: Original Sin star had to say about the cancellation

Do you think that a Dexter: Original Sin season 2 is going to happen somewhere else?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







