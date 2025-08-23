Dexter: Original Sin star reacts to cancellation news

Earlier Friday, the shocking news came out that Dexter: Original Sin has been canceled at Showtime, despite it already being renewed. Given that the ratings for the prequel were good and the franchise had a lot of life to it, we still wonder why this was done. The only theory we have? That the network / Paramount decided to fast-track more of Resurrection instead, given that this is the series that is understandably going to generate the most attention.

We tend to think that for a lot of people out there who are feeling a little bit bummed about the news — and the same could go for some of the cast! Remember that just weeks ago, a lot of these performers were at the premiere of Resurrection, where they clearly assumed that they would be making more.

For at least one of the performers in the cast here in Molly Brown, the word of the day is gratitude. In a post on Instagram, she had the following to say:

over n out … i had the absolute time of my life getting to be Deb even just for a little bit.

Is there any way that Paramount could change their minds? That is really the only possibility here that something could change, largely due to the fact that it is hard to imagine the prequel airing or streaming in a different place than the sequel show. How would that even work on the studio side? It all just seems so strange because it felt like there were still a lot of different stories that could be told in the past, even if you want to argue that not everything in Original Sin was essential. We were still curious to see how the show handled Harry’s death.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

