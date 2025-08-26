The Waterfront canceled at Netflix; no season 2

If you ever needed more evidence that Netflix has a high threshold for renewing some of their shows, let’s just say we have it now!

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, The Waterfront has been officially canceled from the streaming service; there is no season 2, and both executive producer Kevin Williamson and the cast were recently informed of the news. The news is shocking mostly because it felt like the viewership was strong for the first season, and it spent a reasonable amount of time in the Top Ten charts for the streamer.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score additional reactions and reviews!

So what actually happened here? Well, the site notes that it may have to do with a couple of important factors here.

1. Completion rate – How many people actually watched the season from start to finish? Even though the viewership was good, that does not mean that every single one of them actually checked out the entirety of the season. That is a huge metric since it does actually determine how many people would be back for another season.

2. Outside studio – The Waterfront came courtesy of Universal Television and in general, shows that come from outside studios have a harder chance sticking around — and this could easily be the case here. Netflix would undeniably favor to some extent their own productions, mostly because they can generate more profits a little bit earlier.

As for whether or not The Waterfront could end up airing elsewhere, for the time being it feels at least possible … how can it not be? We just know that in general, moving from one network or a streaming service to another is not an easy thing to do. Hopefully, that is something that we are going to be hearing a little more about over the next several months.

What do you think about The Waterfront being canceled over at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates before too long.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







