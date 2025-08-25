Upload season 5: Why isn’t it happening at Prime Video?

Is there any chance that we are going to see an Upload season 5 over at Prime Video? Unfortunately, we know already that is not the case. It was announced leading up to the season 4 launch that this was going to be the end of the futuristic comedy — and that’s without noting that this is a shortened episode order!

So, how did we get here in the first place? Let’s just say that the answer to that is a little bit complicated, but it starts with the fact that streaming series, for the most part, never have a super-long run. This one is especially unique given that it started off with a lot of fanfare and now, it seems to be going out quietly. Is this the result of declining ratings? It is possible, but a hard thing to decipher given the fact that the Amazon-owned company does not tend to release viewership information for any of their shows.

Ultimately, we do think the lack of a season 5 could be cost-related, but also tied to the fact that the story of Nathan Brown was told. There is a sentiment sometimes that it is better leaving viewers wanting more than stringing something along. We also know at this point that executive producer Greg Daniels is already moving forward with his next project in The Paper, the long-awaited spin-off to The Office that is a big experiment over at Peacock.

So while we are sad that Upload is over, we are very much thrilled about its existence. In particular we think that the first season was both hilarious and poignant, and brought a perspective to the afterlife on television that is rarely seen. Perhaps the only real comparison we can give here is The Good Place.

