Black Mirror season 8: Creator on new stories, challenges

At the time of this writing, there is no official renewal for a Black Mirror season 8 over at Netflix. Are we still hopeful? Absolutely, and for one simple reason: This is a show that could come back at any time. Creator Charlie Brooker knows it, Netflix knows it, and so do many of the fans. It really just comes down to finding the right stories and getting them together.

Of course, with a show so focused on technology, there are a myriad of different challenges here — with the biggest one being just trying to find ideas that can stay relevant for some span of time.

Speaking on the future of the franchise further in a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, here is a little bit more of what Brooker had to say:

I have lots of ideas for loads of Black Mirror stories, and I look forward to telling them. I am doing something at the moment that we haven’t announced yet. It is not Black Mirror. It’s very different; it’s using my other skill set. My other hat I sometimes wear. But the thing about Black Mirror now is there is definitely a shorter gap between conceptualizing a Black Mirror story and the real world, unfortunately, serving up something quite similar. I’m in a bit of an arms race with reality. There was a whole story I had a couple of years ago that I really wanted to do. But just about everything from acts one and two of that story have now actually happened. I thought of that 10 years ago, and then it happened. Do you end up just shooting a documentary at that point? I’m chewing that one over.

Our hope at present is that a season 8 will be coming at some point in 2027, but it is really just up to whatever it is that Brooker wants to do. Another “USS Callister” could also still be in the cards…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

