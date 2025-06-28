Black Mirror season 8 renewal: A summer 2025 update

Are we going to have a chance to learn more about Black Mirror season 8 between now and the end of the summer? We know that there are reasons for hope regarding a renewal, and they stem from a couple of things.

For starters, remember that creator Charlie Brooker has already expressed that he has ideas for another chapter of the hit anthology show — and we certainly believe that to be enough to stoke a little bit of excitement. Meanwhile, you can also add to this the fact that the seventh season drew both strong reviews from fans and critics alike. We would argue that personally, it was a strong step up from the more horror-focused season 6, and the hyped “USS Callister” sequel was not even the best story we had to see.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other TV reactions and reviews!

So will there be a greenlight for more episodes before the summer is over? We are cautiously optimistic, mostly because the sooner that comes in, the faster that Brooker and his team can start to prepare either future scripts, castings, or locations — because each episode is its own thing, there is a lot that has to be done here every single year.

Even if there is no renewal anytime before the fall, we would not label that much of a cause for concern. This is one of those rare shows that has the luxury of being able to go at its own pace, given that you don’t have contracts for any specific cast member and it could be brought back at any given time. Netflix can, in theory, wait however long they want to order more Black Mirror. Yet, at the same time it hardly feels like there is much of a reason to do that.

Related – See more of what some key players had to say about Black Mirror season 8

Are you hoping to get more news about Black Mirror season 8 before the summer concludes?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to also come back around for some other updates.

this article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







