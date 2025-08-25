The Marlow Murder Club season 2 episode 2 spoilers: A look ahead

After the premiere tonight on PBS, do you want to learn more about The Marlow Murder Club season 2 episode 2?

Just like you would imagine, this is one of those shows that is going to bring you all sorts of unique twists and turns every single week. At this point, we hardly think that it is going to change. This is one of those immersive shows that really wants to draw you into not just the world, but all of its individual characters — and why wouldn’t it?

Below, you can see the full The Marlow Murder Club season 2 episode 2 synopsis with more details on what is ahead:

The pressure to unravel the mystery surrounding Sir Peter’s death intensifies. Meanwhile, Judith’s intrigue about a set of coded crossword puzzles sends her on a journey that could very well give her the inspiration and tools to unravel the whole mystery. But Judith, Becks and Suzie will have to act fast, because as relationships within the Bailey family worsen, Sir Peter might not be the only target.

Ultimately, this is one of those shows that you have to enjoy simply while it is around, and for one simple reason: There are only six episodes! That means that almost every single permutation is going to be run through pretty quickly and by virtue of that, we have to hope that there is going to be a lot of momentum that carries through from one week to the next.

Also, can we just say that we hope more viewers end up discovering the show this season? We do recognize that for a lot of British dramas on PBS, this is not necessarily the easiest thing. There is, after all, so much potential competition that you have to contend with left and right.

