Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 8/24?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Of course, we understand a desire for more of the series. However, that does not mean that we are going to be getting it anytime soon.

After all, just remember for a moment here that the late-night show was off the air last week. Unfortunately, that is a pattern that is going to continue for a little while longer. The plan here is for the show to return not on August 31 (this is Labor Day Weekend), but rather the week after on September 7. This is where it will be a part of a lineup that includes Task, the new series on HBO that stars Mark Ruffalo.

So as we do look a little bit more as to what the rest of the season could look like, there are a number of different ways it could go and understandably so. You can obviously argue that they are going to lean heavily into the current Presidential administration no matter what; however, at the same time that is not guaranteed. There’s a chance that the writers may not even plan the A-block of the show (prior to the main segment) until everyone gets back from the Labor Day holiday.

As for the main segments, the biggest thing that we can say at present is that the show has a tendency to plan out some of those far in advance due to all the research and legal issues that need to be worked out week in and week out. You cannot rush anything along when it comes to some of this stuff! There is still some flexibility that a few segments can be moved around depending on what is happening in the real world. Nothing has to be anywhere near as exact when it comes to the timing.

What do you want to see when Last Week Tonight with John Oliver returns to HBO?

