Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, August 23, 2025?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? It goes without saying but clearly, we would love nothing more than to see the show back. There is so much to spoof, and also so many different original ideas to bring to the small screen.

Unfortunately, this is where we do come with at least a small dose of bad news: For the time being, the sketch show remains off the air. We are going to be waiting until early October to see season 51 premiere, and there is going to be at least a few announcements that come before then.

Based on what we know at present regarding the future of SNL, we can start off here by saying the following: Over the next few weeks, you can anticipate some sort of announcement. There are going to most likely be some changes to the cast, and perhaps even some to how many featured players come on board. Because season 50 was such an enormous milestone, it makes sense to mark season 51 as a new era in a sense. The one crummy thing here is that in the event we do see a lot of major cast members leave, it would’ve been nice if they got a proper farewell. Think back to when we saw Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, or Kyle Mooney say their goodbyes — in some shape or form, it was at least acknowledged.

If some cast members do leave, our sentiment is that the best-case scenario is that we see a situation like Cecily Strong where they take off during the season — that way, there is a proper farewell. Of course, we do want to see the newer cast members get some airtime too — there could still be some untapped talent in here!

