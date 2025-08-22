Peacemaker season 2 episode 2: More of the Justice Gang?

As we get closer to Peacemaker season 2 episode 2 on HBO Max next week, we are left to wonder such a wide array of things. Take, for starters, just how creative James Gunn can be with the John Cena series now that he’s established the new version of the DC Universe.

Many of you are likely aware now of the fun retcon that happened with the “Justice League” from the end of season 1 to where we are now with the Justice Gang. We do think that Gunn has figured out more ways to make the storytelling work and whether it be in episode 2 or later, the pieces will start to make more sense. We’ve already seen Peacemaker himself try to wrangle the idea of the parallel universe, and that is something that will remain important moving forward.

It is absolutely true that this show is going to continue to give you a great combination of action and silliness but simultaneously, we realize that there is still a beating heart underneath all of this. We are watching a show that does remain invested in the emotional moments and we do think that the remainder of the season will force the title character to reckon with what could have been.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a preview for what is coming the rest of the season. Because the focus is not explicitly on next week, it is hard to say how many scenes are actually included in here at all. Nonetheless, we do tend to think that there is room to explore a lot of the larger thematic stuff that has been established. Oh, and of course there is going to be a good outlet here and there for Cena’s physicality.

