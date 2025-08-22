The Institute renewed by MGM+ for season 2!

While you get prepared to enjoy the season 1 finale of The Institute over on MGM+, we come bearing some great news today regarding season 2! The network / streaming service has indicated that they are bringing the adaptation back — even if that means potentially moving past the events of the book.

For the record, the producers have said for a while that this was something that they were eager to do, and there was definitely room to explore a lot of stuff beyond the pages of that book.

In a statement today confirming the news, here is some of what MGM+ head Michael Wright had to say:

“The Institute has thrilled audiences with its distinctive storytelling and exceptional performances that expertly bring the singular voice of Stephen King to the screen … We’re so happy to be able to continue and expand this chilling journey and dive even deeper into the secrets of The Institute in season two.”

Meanwhile, executive producers Benjamin Cavell and Jack Bender added the following:

“We’ve been so gratified by the response to our first season, which is a testament to the dedication of our fantastic cast and crew … We’re thrilled that Michael Wright and everyone at MGM have enabled us to continue Stephen’s powerful and timely story. From this project’s inception, we’ve felt there would be much more story to tell as our brilliant characters continue to navigate their way through the dangers of the world they’re facing.”

We will have more discussion about a season 2 premiere date soon enough but for now, let’s just say that we would love to dive back into this world at some point either late next year or in early 2027.

What do you most want to see moving into The Institute season 2?

Are you glad that the show has been renewed officially? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, come back here for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

