Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 8: Batista’s in danger…

As we look a little bit more towards Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 8 on Showtime this week, it makes sense to discuss Batista. How worried should you be about him?

Well, for the time being, it feels like the answer should be “very.” It would almost be crazy not to be worried based on everything that we’ve seen at this point. This is someone who has worked really hard in pursuit of Dexter, to the point where he is not backing off even after being warned. He’s clearly going to be a problem for Michael C. Hall’s character and traditionally, there are only a couple of ways that all of this tends to end.

So is there any way that Batista will back down in order to protect himself? Don’t count on it. Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is some of what David Zayas had to say:

“If you think about Original Sin, Batista’s known this man for 30 years … He’s been working side by side with him, sharing personal stuff with him, going to his wedding, having great affection for him and his sister and his wife and his kid. To find all that out now, all the truth, I don’t think somebody like Batista could let that go. Until the truth comes out. Until there’s justice to be had.”

At this point, we also do personally think that Batista is well-aware of the fact that he could die doing this and yet, he still can’t stop. From his vantage point, the thirst for justice and closure may be so great that almost everything else could fall at the wayside.

