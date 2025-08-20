Alien: Earth season 1 episode 3: Wendy’s connection to the xenomorph

We had a feeling that Alien: Earth season 1 episode 3 that could be transformative, and give us quite a few answers at the same time.

First and foremost, let’s just start things off here by raising the following question: Does Wendy actually have a real connection to that xenomorph? After that fight that we saw in the episode, and then her collapsing in the closing minutes, you can argue that this is the case.

However, let’s just say that at this point, the truth is a little bit more complicated. We are talking here about someone who is advanced in a number of different ways, and that includes her hearing. It was briefly discussed during the two-part premiere that Wendy does have the ability to hear at a much higher frequency than anyone else, and that is something that could lead to her being able to communicate. This may also the play slightly into how some of the xenomorphs themselves tend to talk with one another.

Now, we are simply left to wonder other things. For starters, are other hybrids granted the same ability … or is the truth here a little bit more complicated? This is something that we imagine will become a little bit more clear over time. Or, at the very least, this is what we are actively hoping for.

If nothing else, we just hope that Alien: Earth can continue to mix in a little bit of character development with big franchise reveals. We are also in the midst of a vast, enormous amount of corporate warfare. We already see how Prodigy does not want to hand over any specimen if they can avoid it.

What did you think about the events of Alien: Earth season 1 episode 3?

