Countdown season 1 episode 12 spoilers: Last before finale

As we look more and more towards Countdown season 1 episode 12 on Prime Video next week, there are reasons aplenty for excitement. Where do we start?

Well, it feels like the most important thing to note here now is that there are just two episodes left. Whatever happens here is going to carry over directly to the finale. We can’t speak to whether or not the whole story with “Todd” is going to be resolved then, but will we get more on Mark and Amber’s relationship? Of course, we do tend to think that the relationship is building towards something — but Amber is also with someone. That complicates things, and there may have been a sentiment that the emotional bond between them would lead to something greater.

Speaking about the dynamic between the two and where it could be going, here is what creator Derek Haas had to say to TV Insider:

“He had in his mind what was going to happen. He was going to brave through — hopefully, this medical trial was going to be successful, and then he was going to sweep Oliveras off her feet and right off into the sunset … And as life sometimes happens, things are tricky, and I think he’s really hurt. And sometimes when you’re hurt, you say mean things, and it’s a little bit of a reset for them back to where they were prior to all the time that they spent. Where it goes from here, keep watching, and we’ll see because I think their chemistry is pretty undeniable if they could only see it.”

Ultimately, we tend to think that Haas and everyone on Countdown knows that this is not something that needs to be rushed. There is, after all, a lot more time in order to figure this all out — if the two do end up in a relationship, doesn’t it have to be organic?

What do you most want to see moving into Countdown season 1 episode 12 when it airs?

