Mayor of Kingstown season 4 teaser: Mike has company…

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 is officially going to premiere on Paramount+ come Sunday, October 26 — it is still a good ways out! Yet, at the same time, the folks at the streaming service are doing whatever they can now to set the stage.

So what is the Jeremy Renner series going to look like moving forward? Well, if you head over to the link here, you can see the season 4 trailer, one that does firmly establish how we are dealing with a world that is very much different from what we saw before.

The big change for the fourth season appears to be the arrival of Edie Falco, someone who is going to significantly challenge Mike and how he does his business. We had a feeling that Mayor of Kingstown was going to be reinventing itself in some ways for this series and now, we have a chance to see that play out.

To get a few more details on what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

In season four, Mike’s control over Kingstown is threatened as new players compete to fill the power vacuum left in the Russians’ wake, compelling him to confront the resulting gang war and stop them from swallowing the town. Meanwhile, with those he loves in more danger than ever before, Mike must contend with a headstrong new Warden to protect his own while grappling with demons from his past.

Ultimately, we do tend to think that there is going to be a great deal of chaos and destruction on the new season. After all, isn’t this the sort of stuff that has defined the series so far? We see no real reason to suggest that the story is about to be changing course at all.

