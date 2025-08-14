Mayor of Kingstown season 4 premiere date finally revealed

We have been waiting for a really long time but today, Paramount+ officially unveiled when Mayor of Kingstown season 4 is coming out!

Today, it was confirmed that on Sunday, October 26, the Jeremy Renner series is going to be back with new episodes. Not only that, but Edie Falco is 100% on board in a big part. In between a lot of the deaths / exits in season 3, it does feel clear that a lot of major things are going to be changing with the story. Mike has his hands full — make no mistake of that.

If you look below, you can see all sorts of other details about the story and what lies ahead:

In season four, Mike’s control over Kingstown is threatened as new players compete to fill the power vacuum left in the Russians’ wake, compelling him to confront the resulting gang war and stop them from swallowing the town. Meanwhile, with those he loves in more danger than ever before, Mike must contend with a headstrong new Warden to protect his own while grappling with demons from his past.

In addition to Renner and Falco, the series stars BAFTA Award® winner Lennie James, Tony Award® winner Laura Benanti, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley and Nishi Munshi.

Ultimately, what we are seeing with Mayor of Kingtown is the middle of a fantastic Taylor Sheridan sandwich coming this fall. We have Tulsa King coming out in September. Meanwhile, we also have Landman now officially coming out moving into November. The idea here is for these audiences to bleed into each other, much as they have when they have aired together to some extent in the past.

