Emily in Paris season 5 premiere date, more details revealed

After months of waiting, we are pleased to say that the veil over Emily in Paris season 5 is starting to be lifted a little bit more.

So what all can we say at present? Well, let’s begin by noting that Thursday, December 18 is when we are going to be seeing the Lily Collins dramedy back on the air. All ten episodes of the fifth season are going to be available at once, and that means a chance to escape to Europe for a while in the midst of the holiday season.

Want to learn a little bit more on what lies ahead? Well, then check out the full Emily in Paris season 5 synopsis below right now per TVLine:

“Emily (played by Lily Collins) faces professional and romantic challenges as she adapts to life in a new city … But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle, until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships. Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity and a readiness to embrace new possibilities.”

Is this going to be the final season?

Well, for now, nothing is altogether confirmed on that. We do think that there are potentially more stories worth telling here, but a show like this also has to be cautious. You do not want to string characters along forever, and also, how many new locations can Emily go to? After all, a good portion of the fifth season will take place in Italy as opposed to simply being in France — though it will be around still at the same time.

