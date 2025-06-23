Emily in Paris season 5 spoilers: EP on Emily’s love life

There is not a premiere date yet for Emily in Paris season 5 over at Netflix but rest assured of this: More is coming. There has already been some work done and for those unaware, this season is going to feature many scenes set in both Rome as well as Paris. The latter is not going away, despite some decisions the title character made at the end of last season.

Now, we know there are a lot of various questions to think about with this show; yet, at the same time, the core of it remains Emily’s romantic life. Just who will she end up with?

Well, for the time being, let’s just say that there are still plenty of understandable questions out there. Speaking on that subject more to Deadline, here is some of what executive producer Darren Star had to say:

“Her love life is always complicated … We have Marcello, Lucas Bravo is going to be back this season, so we have some interesting, surprising developments in terms of her love life.”

Will there will be some sort of answer to her future at the end of the season? Let’s just say that at present, this is absolutely something worth thinking about. We hardly think that the picture is clear right now, and it may not until we get to the end of the season. There is no word at present as to whether or not Emily in Paris is about to come to a close … but we’ll continue to hope for the best. Some of it may still come down to viewership; can the series continue to have some of the same positive momentum that we’ve seen over the years?

What do you most want to see moving into Emily in Paris season 5 when it does premiere?

