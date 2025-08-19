Fallout season 2 premiere date, new trailer revealed!

For those out there who have been eagerly awaiting more news on Fallout season 2, we have it for you within. Not only that, it’s pretty darn great.

Today at Gamescom, it was officially unveiled that the video-game adaptation is going to be back on Wednesday, December 17 with the premiere episode. Unlike the first season, the plan here is to do a weekly rollout, with the finale set for early February. We personally prefer this greatly to the first season, especially since it will allow the story to breathe significantly more than ever before.

To get a few more details now on what is to come, go ahead and check out the season 2 synopsis:

The new season will pick up in the aftermath of Season One’s epic finale and take audiences along for a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas. Season Two will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The new trailer, meanwhile, can be seen here. There are a number of new faces for the upcoming season, and that includes prominent roles for both Justin Theroux as well as Macaulay Culkin. Our general sentiment is that this season is going to contain a ton of Easter eggs for those out there who have played the video-game series; however, at the same time, it is very much our belief that it will be accessible to new viewers, as well. All of this is among the reason why the first season ended up being as successful as it was, quickly becoming one of the most-popular series in the history of Prime Video.

