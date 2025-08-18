Fallout season 2 spoilers: New looks at Lucy, Cooper

For those who have not heard already, Fallout season 2 is going to be coming on Prime Video moving into December. Why not set the stage now?

If you head over to the official Instagram for the series, you can see some new images highlighting many main characters, including the likes of Lucy (Ella Purnell), Cooper (Walton Goggins), and more. The presence of Cooper in here does confirm further that we are going to be diving into the past again, and not just seeing the actor in all of that makeup / prosthetics as The Ghoul. That makes at least some sense when you consider that there is a lot of backstory worth diving into there, especially when it comes to his history with Vault-Tec. At the same time, you can say the same thing about what Vault-Tec did to cause the nuclear crisis in the first place.

We recognize fully that the second season could be especially a treat for longtime fans of the video games, as New Vegas is set to be a prominent setting. Now, it is known that the show takes place after Fallout: New Vegas, so we imagine that there will be a chance to comb through some of the aftermath there.

In general, though, we do not think that the producers here are out to radically reinvent a lot of what we saw over the course of the first season. A lot of that was about combining action, drama, and comedy, and that should be the case again. While we imagine there will be Easter eggs aplenty from the game, at the same time we tend to think that we are also going to see accessible content for those unfamiliar with it.

