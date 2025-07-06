Fallout season 2 premiere date: A July 2025 update

For those who missed some of the prior announcements, we are lucky to know already that Fallout season 2 is coming to Prime Video in December. With that, let’s go ahead and pose another question: Are we about to learn more about an exact premiere date?

Well, here is what we can go ahead and state as of this writing: Amazon seems to be holding their cards close to the vest, and probably will for at least a little while longer. At present, it seems like their primary directive is pushing Countdown. Following that, they have the second season of Gen V later this year. After that is when we start to think we will learn more about the video-game adaptation, which is already done filming and is set to deliver something action-packed, explosive, and pretty darn funny at the same time.

So as we do start to sit back and think about what we could end up learning regarding the show this month, it really just comes down to if Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell, or another cast member wants to share something. Amazon probably won’t announce a formal premiere date or a trailer until at least late summer, and it could be early fall.

What do we actually know at this point?

Let’s begin by noting that New Vegas is clearly going to be a part of the story, as we just saw Hank seemingly heading in that direction. This should help the TV show to further throw out some more lore — while also tipping their cap to the games along the way. Some enemies from the games who we have not seen before should also be included at some point.

Also, we know of at least one more major cast member in Macaulay Culkin — we will have to wait and see if more surprises are coming.

