Fallout renewed for season 3 ahead of season 2 premiere

Even though Fallout season 2 wrapped filming just a matter of days ago, we are thrilled to say the following: A season 3 is ahead!

Today, Prime Video confirmed that there is going to be yet another chapter of the Walton Goggins – Ella Purnell series, not that this is a shock. The first season was a huge success and by virtue of that, of course everyone involved wants to secure the long-term future here.

In a new statement per Deadline, here is what Vernon Sanders, global head of television, Amazon MGM Studios, had to say about the show coming back:

“We are absolutely thrilled that our global Prime Video customers will be able to delve deeper into the wonderfully surreal and captivating world of Fallout … Jonah [Nolan], Lisa [Joy], Geneva [Robertson-Dworet], and Graham [Wagner] have done an exceptional job bringing this beloved video game franchise to vivid life on Prime Video. Together with our amazing partners at Bethesda Games and Bethesda Softworks, we are delighted to announce a third season of Fallout, well ahead of the much-anticipated debut of Season Two.”

Of course, we do think that it is worth noting at this point that a third season is probably still a long ways away, mostly because an early renewal does not have that much to do with production timelines. Odds are, the cast and crew are going to do whatever they can in order to ensure that the second season is perfect, and that will be priority #1. From that point, they can focus on writing and getting together their plans for another chapter. Who knows what sort of drama and Easter eggs are poised to be coming…

