Fallout season 2 premiere date: Prime Video shares big update

A mere matter of days after Fallout season 2 concluded production, we now have some rather great news to share on its future. After all, the series will return perhaps earlier than expected!

To be specific, Prime Video has now confirmed that the post-apocalyptic series — one very much based on the video games — is going to be coming back in December. That is perhaps earlier than expected, especially given how many other shows at the streaming service (take The Boys) make you wait a good two years, give or take, between seasons.

Odds are, you will get more of a specific premiere date for the new season this fall, and we certainly hope that at that point, it will also be revealed if there will be a binge rollout (similar to the first season) or if Prime Video opts for more of a weekly pattern. Personally we prefer the latter, but it also feels clear that we may be in the minority when it comes to this general sentiment.

As for what the story is going to be moving forward…

Well, here is your reminder that a good chunk of what lies ahead is going to revolve around Lucy trying to track down Hank, as he is seemingly heading off to New Vegas — a pretty important place within Fallout lore. Ella Purnell is going to continue to be a primary protagonist here, though also remember that Walton Goggins will also have a pretty significant role as The Ghoul. We anticipate the show being bigger in some ways, but also maintaining the balance of comedy and drama that was present the first go-around. That is, after all, the specific tone utilized by the games much of the time.

