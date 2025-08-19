Lioness season 3 premiere date hopes after filming news

Are we going to be seeing a Lioness season 3 on Paramount+ at some point before too long? Well, let’s start by saying that there are finally reasons for hope.

First and foremost, here is your reminder that recently, it was reported per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that the third season will start filming this fall in the aforementioned Texas city. While this has not been confirmed as of yet from Paramount+, we tend to trust the word of executive producer / longtime Taylor Sheridan collaborator David Glasser on the subject. We tend to think that an official renewal will turn up shortly before the start of filming, which is something that we have seen on a number of instances over the years.

So with the production timeline in mind, what can we say about an eventual premiere here? Well, let’s just say that per all indications, we should be able to see it back at some point in the spring of next year. Anything before that would be a surprise, given that production would have to turn around REALLY fast. Technically, it could be even later than this, but we are trying to think through a similar lens of what happened with season 2. If filming starts in the fall, there is at least a chance it will be done by either Christmas or at some point in the first month or two of next year.

As for the story, there is no reporting out there about it yet. However, at the same time we do tend to think that Joe is going to be confronting yet another difficult mission. Why would we think otherwise at this particular point in time?

