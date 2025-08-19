The White Lotus season 4: EP on ‘relevant’ story

Trying to get major scoop on The White Lotus season 4 is, at least at this point, no easy task. Creator Mike White has stayed pretty quiet, other than going to compete on Survivor 50. Meanwhile, there are no public shooting dates yet — heck, there is no confirmation on a location yet!

In general, though, it does feel like some things are starting to come together behind the scenes. White is at least working to conceptualize the story, and it could be something that is smart and different from what we’ve seen before.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more THE WHITE LOTUS reviews!

Speaking on all of this further to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what executive producer David Bernad had to say:

Nothing yet, but I am very excited for what Mike is working on and thinking about for season four. I think it’s going to speak to culture in a way that […] is going to be relevant. I don’t want to say too much [other than] I know what it is and where it’s going, and it’s really exciting and I think people will be happy about the direction of season four.

Now, we’ve certainly heard rumors that the show is going back to Europe, just like we’ve also heard speculation that the show will likely never be set in a super-cold setting. Ultimately, we tend to think it is best to take a wait-and-see approach with a lot of that given that many things can change at almost any point. As crazy as it would seem, there is always a chance that some things could’ve changed based on White’s experience as a part of the Jeff Probst-hosted reality competition show.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The White Lotus now, including some early premiere date hopes

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into The White Lotus season 4 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







