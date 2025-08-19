Severance season 3: Is Ben Stiller not directing?

Even though it may be some time until Severance season 3 actively arrives on Apple TV+, we know that it is currently in the works. With that being said, it does appear as though there is going to be one significant change coming behind the scenes.

According to a report from Variety, executive producer Ben Stiller is not going to be directing on the next season. This is notable in that he helmed a number of notable episodes throughout the first two seasons, and he is considered a huge creative voice behind the scenes alongside showrunner Dan Erickson. A lot of this may be due to Stiller having a number of other commitments at present, which could take a good chunk of his time.

Stiller did later clarify on Twitter that he is not leaving the show behind the scenes, and may still direct at some point in the future:

It’s been full time the last 8 months working on season 3 and I’m not going anywhere. We have incredible directors and a team that creates the show. I love directing it and look forward to at some point again for sure. I feel like season 3 is going to be the best yet as we continue to evolve.

While Stiller has helmed some fantastic episodes, you can also argue that the best episode of season 2 was actually directed by Jessica Lee Gagné in “Chikhai Bardo.” This is one of those shows that is almost always certain to attract some of the best directing talent in the business and from where we stand, there is absolutely no reason for us to suddenly feel different. This is a show that is going to be visually spectacular, but we just hope that a few more answers are also produced along the way. Is that too much to ask?

