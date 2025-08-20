The Snake season 1 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Who will win?

Next week on Fox you are going to see The Snake season 1 episode 10 arrive — and of course, there is quite a bit for us to say about it!

Where do we start? It is really just a question of how the winner is going to be chosen here, as that is something that has never been altogether clear all season long. At the end of the day, this show is a popularity contest. Why do something to fundamentally change that now? The bonds you make all season long should, in theory, better dictate who the winners and losers might be.

Below, you can see the full The Snake season 1 episode 10 synopsis with some more insight now on what is to come:

In the season finale, the remaining contestants compete in two challenges for a coveted spot in the final saving ceremony. Decisions made throughout the game come back to bite the final two competitors, whose fate lies in the hands of their fellow snakes in the all-new “The Final Bite” season finale episode of The Snake airing Tuesday, Aug 26 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SNK-110) (TV-14 D,L)

Is there a chance that this is the final episode of the show?

At the moment, we are writing this strongly feeling like this may be the case. This is not necessarily a situation that we want to see transpire but at the same time, we never have overwhelming optimism about first-year reality shows. A lot of them are really hard to get consistent viewership for, especially when they are airing in the summer and at a time when a lot of people are off doing other things. This show is absolutely wacky and completely bonkers much of the time — but we consider it (at least for the most part) to be harmless good fun.

