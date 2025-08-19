Dept. Q renewed for season 2 over at Netflix

If you were hoping to get some more great stories from the world of Dept. Q, let’s just say that we’ve got fantastic news!

According to a report now from Deadline, Netflix has officially greenlit the second season of the British procedural starring Matthew Goode. This comes after season 1 proved to be a surprise hit following its launch earlier this year.

In a statement per the aforementioned website, here is some of what Goode had to say:

“I’d like to thank Netflix for giving us the opportunity to further investigate Department Q’s storylines … We have a wonderful cast and crew, headed by our resident genius Scott Frank. I cannot wait to read what comes from his magic quill.”

Meanwhile, executive producer Rob Bullock added the following:

“So, we are going downstairs to Dept. Q for a second season. We at Left Bank Pictures nervously await what Scott has in store for his alter-ego Carl Morck and the other enabling members of team do-lally. We salute Netflix’s courage to let them loose once again.”

When could the second season premiere?

Well, the current situation tends to suggest that you will be waiting a little while to see it … and doesn’t that make sense? If you are the folks at Netflix you do not want to rush greatness, and luckily, we do not tend to think that the series takes a long time to put together once filming is underway. If we could have more of it in early 2027, we would consider that a thrill — that is especially the case when you remember that a lot of other streaming shows out there force you to (somehow) wait even longer.

So long as we get some more news regarding the second season at some point next year, we will tends to view it as a reasonable appetizer.

