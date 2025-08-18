Smoke season 2: Jurnee Smollett on renewal possibility

We are a few days now removed from the end of Smoke season 1 at Apple TV+ and yet, there is still a lot to look forward to … right?

Well, what we can say at present is that there is no official renewal news at the moment and yet, is there still a reason for hope? Creator Dennis Lehane has expressed there is more story to tell. Even though Michelle now has Dave behind bars, who knows if that will stick? How is she going to confront some of her own actions? There is also the issue of her mother being out and a lot of complications that come along with that.

Addressing the comments from Lehane, star Jurnee Smollett made it clear to Collider that there is a lot more she could play as her character:

I know he has said that, if we are lucky enough to get some more seasons, there’s some crazy s— he has in store for Michelle. I can’t give away too much because it’s not up to us, but if we are so lucky, I know, man, I’d be excited to see how she works through this guilt and the situation she has found herself in. And how she works through her mother being out of prison.

We’ve said this before, but the way that a lot of streaming renewals tend to work here is that a company will spend a couple of months to really analyze the numbers. They obviously want to see how many people caught the show at the beginning but in the end, it is the viewership for the finale that matters the most. That helps to make it clear that there would be a lot of people eager to stick with the series for some time.

