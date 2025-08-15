Smoke season 2: Is it possible? Creator explains

Following the events of the Smoke season 1 finale on Apple TV+ this week, what does the future look like for Smoke? Well, we do tend to think that there is a lot still to dive into here!

On the surface, we legitimately felt like the first season for the Taron Egerton series was going to be it, especially when you think a lot about how some of the loose ends seemed to tie up. Dave is behind bars, so how do you keep it going? Well, there is no guarantee that he is going to stay there, and there is also a chance that some new threats do emerge.

For now, we can at least say that there is 100% still potential for more of the show to surface, at least per creator Dennis Lehane. Speaking to Decider, here is some of what he has to say on the future:

“We’ve planned a whole Season 2, now we’ve just got to find out if we get it. We’re ready to go for you … We always saw the show as three seasons. And just so you know, I always have to know where I’m ultimately going. I don’t know how I’m getting there, but I know where I am going. So I know where the show’s going.”

Now, the real question mark is whether or not the folks at Apple TV+ also see the show as some three-season block, as there is nothing close to confirmed on that. The reception to the show, both commercially and critically, ahs been a little bit mixed — yet, the performances here are very much outstanding and there is not anything to worry about here at all.

