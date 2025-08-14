Smoke season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

In the wake of today’s big finale at Apple TV+, what better time is there to discuss a Smoke season 2? Is a renewal for the show actually happening?

Of course, there are a number of different subjects that are well-worth discussing in regards to the show, beginning with the fact that at no point was this ever billed to be anything more than a limited series. We have to imagine that it would take a lot to get someone involved here to reconsider, especially with this being based on true events.

Now that we’ve said all of that, we suppose that you could create a world in which a season 2 happens about different characters — and ultimately, you find a way to make this into more of an anthology. This is something that the streaming service is not opposed to, as they have done it elsewhere with Presumed Innocent. Do we think it is likely in this sense? Probably not, mostly because Presumed Innocent is a much bigger IP and there was a reason for Apple to stay more committed to that.

Ultimately, for now we just tend to think that the most important thing is that we’re able to enjoy the show as it is — something that is incredible television that delivered twists, turns, and a number of surprises. This is an instance where it really does not have to be anything more than this, and we just hope that the creative team and/or the cast get to work on some other projects down the road at the streaming service. Realistically, we are not altogether sure it is wise to root for anything more than this.

(Of course, we say all of this without spoiling anything from the season 1 finale — it is possible you may have some different feelings after that has aired.)

