Bridgerton season 4 premiere date: An August 2025 update

Is there a chance we will hear more about Bridgerton season 4 between now and the end of August? If nothing else, you can make an argument that the demand is very-much there!

After all, we do think it is worth starting things off here with a reminder that production on the latest batch of episodes is already done! By virtue of that, we do move into the next order of business here: Wondering how long post-production for a show like this is going to take. We understand fully those out there who would like to see things wrapped up quickly, especially since this is not a show that has a lot of superhero / dragon battles that require a ton of CGI.

However, making this world perfect for TV is still a long and arduous task. A lot of the intricate ballroom scenes require a lot of editing, and that is without even considering things like the music, dubbing, and everything else required to prepare the show for a global launch.

In the end, there is a reason why Bridgerton season 4 is not currently slated to come out until some point next year. We tend to believe that it is a little bit early for news on the future to come out right now. Sure, it would be nice, but is it also a little bit foolish to expect it? This is where we land, especially with Netflix having so many other hits to consider for the time being — whether we are talking about the second part of Wednesday season 2 or Stranger Things, which is going to be kicking off its final season later this year.

