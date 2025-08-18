Mayfair Witches season 3 premiere date: August 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn about a Mayfair Witches season 3 between now and the end of August? There is so much to dive into here!

First and foremost, though, let’s begin with a reminder that the Alexandra Daddario series is coming back for more, albeit with one big change behind the scenes. Thomas Schnauz of Better Call Saul / Breaking Bad fame is joining Esta Spalding behind the scenes as co-showrunner, and we do wonder if this will allow it to get a little more creative energy. While the first two seasons had their high points, they were also criticized by fans for a number of different reasons. (Personally, we felt like the second half of season 2 was far weaker than the first.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on MAYFAIR WITCHES!

So while it may be great to know that another season is coming, here is where we must present a reminder that you are going to be waiting a long time in order to see it. For AMC right now, the focus is clearly on the Talamasca series (premiering this October) and then also the next Interview with the Vampire season, which is currently filming and we hope to see it at some point in the first half of 2026. There can be room for Mayfair Witches after the fact.

If there is one thing that we really want on the upcoming season, it is simply an opportunity for Rowan to have a bit more fun — but to also move away slightly from all the Lasher stuff last season. It just feels like when you have a show that deals in something as theoretically exciting as witchcraft, shouldn’t you want to embrace that whenever you possibly can? At the very least, we tend to think so.

What are you most eager to see at this point entering Mayfair Witches season 3 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here to get some additional updates in the near future.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







