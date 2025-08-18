The Studio season 2: Seth Rogen on guest-star challenges

Is The Studio season 2 going to happen at Apple TV+? Without a doubt! The show has already been renewed and because of that, the ball is now in the court of executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg — along with, of course, the remainder of their team.

With a show like this, you really have two different challenges. First and foremost, you have to tell stories that are both comedic and make sense for the world that you are trying to inhabit. After that, you have to cross your fingers and hope that you can get some of the guest stars you want. Because this show is a send-up on Hollywood, you are a little more dependent on getting familiar actors and directors to come on board.

Speaking to Deadline, Rogen himself notes the complicated process that comes with trying to sell stars on the show:

“We’ve approached the people’s agents, and they were like, ‘There’s almost zero chance this person will do this.’ And we’re like, ‘Almost zero? We’ll take it.’ We don’t make it easy on ourselves, in that a lot of these episode ideas are really hard to change [because they’re] based on the person. There’s one this season where if one person says no, the whole episode has to be thrown in the garbage, unfortunately. So, we really set ourselves up. We are comfortable getting nos, but I’d rather get a definitive no from the person than a hypothetical no from their agent. So often agents don’t even want to bother the person with this.”

We have heard Rogen say in the past that Daniel Day-Lewis is someone who is on his and Goldberg’s wish list — though the odds of him turning up are close to zero. (Then again, could we be surprised?)

