Dexter: Resurrection video: Peter Dinklage on Leon, Dexter

There are so many dynamics within the world of Dexter: Resurrection that are fascinating to watch. With that being said, which one is the focus? Well, consider the dynamic that we have seen already with Dexter Morgan and Leon Prater.

Or, rather, should we say the bond between “Red” and Prater? The only thing that is obvious is that it is complicated. Leon has confided in the man he believes to be the Dark Passenger, as he finds him someone he can listen to. They have a unique and interesting bond in his mind, but we do wonder if the truth coming out would ever change anything.

So what does Leon see in Red at this point? In a new video over at the link here, Peter Dinklage does his best to explain:

“He respects some of the others, but I don’t think he really likes them. He likes Red. He can see himself being almost friends with Red. The other ones, [however], it’s a business transaction. He’s never told his backstory to any of them, nor has he wanted to. Maybe he doesn’t trust them with that information.

“… He’s actually feeling friendship, or love, or whatever you want to call it, for the first time with Red. There’s a kindness he sees in him. Even though it’s crazy, considering the violence happening around them. [When] we shot that scene, it clicked: I don’t want to play a villain the audience can’t wait to see die. The best villains, you empathize with a bit. His parents were killed in front of him—how can you not feel something?”

Unless there is another twist coming, it really just feels like Leon is a broken and very-much person who is doing whatever he can to find connection, albeit in a warped way. It is as though a major part of his brain never really moved forward from what happened so far in the past.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

