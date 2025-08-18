Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 8/17/25?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Given everything that has happened in the news over the past few days, we understand that there is going to be a thirst. As a matter of fact, you could argue that said thirst is there with each and every week.

Now that we’ve said all of this, we’ve arrived at the point where we have to share the bad news: There is no new installment tonight. There also will not be another one for a little while still.

So, what is going on here? Well, if there is a reason for the break at this point, it is that it often happens around this time of the year. Given what we’ve seen from the HBO schedule, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver may not come back until after Labor Day. There still should be around ten episodes, give or take, for the rest of the season — with that in mind, it does feel like there is a lot to look forward to in terms of segments, potentially viral moments, and some assorted silliness.

In general, we do just hope that Oliver does manage to have a few more super-noteworthy segments between now and the end of the season, which typically happens in November. We do still think there is a lot for the show to still unpack as per usual, and it would be nice to see it really grab public attention again. As of late, we’d say the #1 time it has done that is courtesy of what we saw when it comes to John and his Minor League Baseball takeover — which was reasonably brief but at the same time, pretty darn fun.

What do you want to see from Last Week Tonight with John Oliver when it returns?

Is there any sort of specific segment that you think the show should tackle?

