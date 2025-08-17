Bachelor in Paradise 10 episode 8 video: A new alliance?

Tomorrow night on ABC, you are going to have a chance to see Bachelor in Paradise season 10 episode 8 — why not get more prepared? We have a new sneak peek that sets the table further, at least from a strategic point of view.

If you head over to The Wrap right now, you can see a sneak peek that better indicates exactly what we are talking about here. In this, you can see Sean doing his part to try and strategize about a multitude of different things pertaining to the game already, which is a direct result of the radical change of format this time around. Some may find this annoying. Others, meanwhile, may feel like it is adding some content to a time in the season where things start to get a little bit slim.

Is there really a solution to the show’s late-game struggles? It is difficult but for us personally, it feels like the easiest fix is just working in order to ensure that some long-time couples at least have a reason to be around the longest. You want to reward those who form long-standing connections, even if you do not want to just gift them the money over everyone else. We have seen, after all, situations already here where having a committed relationship is viewed, at least to a certain extent, as a detriment.

If you do want more details heading into the next episode, you simply have to look below:

As pressure builds in Paradise, couples begin to play with their heads as much as their hearts. Jesse introduces the “Treasure Hunk,” putting communication skills to the test through a series of chaotic puzzles, and reveals that the next rose ceremony will feature a group vote in which two couples will be sent home. Later, the winning couple goes on a romantic date, and Sean’s bold attempt to lead a voting alliance sends ripples through the beach.

