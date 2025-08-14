Bachelor in Paradise 10 episode 8 spoilers: The ‘Treasure Hunk’

Next week on ABC we are going to have a chance to see Bachelor in Paradise season 10 episode 8 — so what can we say about it?

As many of you know at this point, this game is perhaps more complicated and/or divisive than it has ever been before. This is a direct consequence to the producers throwing a monetary incentive out there for the remaining contestants. The producers are still going to throw some twists out there that raise questions about compatibility. However, at the same exact time, they may be trying to eliminate other people they perceive to be threats. This might be one of the few times in recent Bachelor Nation history where being a strong couple is a hindrance rather than an asset.

For a few more details about what’s coming, be sure to check out the full Bachelor in Paradise season 10 episode 8 synopsis below:

As pressure builds in Paradise, couples begin to play with their heads as much as their hearts. Jesse introduces the “Treasure Hunk,” putting communication skills to the test through a series of chaotic puzzles, and reveals that the next rose ceremony will feature a group vote in which two couples will be sent home. Later, the winning couple goes on a romantic date, and Sean’s bold attempt to lead a voting alliance sends ripples through the beach.

The idea of an alliance feels inevitable if you are talking about a different reality show in Survivor. However, is it strange or almost dirty here? That is one of those reservations that a lot of the contestants may have to get over if they want to truly have their eye on the prize. For now, it is certainly something worth thinking about.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

