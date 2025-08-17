The Narrow Road to the Deep North season 2: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the big events of the finale today, are we going to see The Narrow Road to the Deep North season 2 happen? Or, have we officially reached the end?

Just as you would imagine, there are a handful of different subjects worthy of discussion here, especially since there has been a good bit of buzz here both around the story and the performances. However, it should also be noted that the Jacob Elordi drama was billed as a limited series from the start, meaning that there was always meant to be some sort of clearly-defined beginning, middle, and end.

Ultimately, because of the multiple timelines with said show, it feels all the more unlikely that there is some pressing need in order to keep it going. Our general feeling instead is that we are going to be seeing Elordi move on to a number of other projects, including the third season of Euphoria (which kicked off filming earlier this year). We do tend to think that limited series do sometimes find a way to press on, but it does not feel particularly likely in this instance.

Instead, our general sentiment right now is that we are going to see BBC One move forward and simply do a show based on some other work. Given that they have been an institution as long as they have, we tend to trust their judgment when it comes to such matters. Also, we are really confident in the fact that they have a ton of other projects that they would be eager to develop — and with some other big names on board for them.

