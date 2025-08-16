The Traitors host Alan Cumming talks newbie season at NBC

For those who did not hear earlier this week, you are going to have a chance to see something new with The Traitors. To be specific, we are talking about an all-newbie season coming to NBC down the road.

Is there a lot to be super-excited about here? Well, we’d argue that the answer to that is a pretty simple yes, and for good reason. We are talking about a chance for everyday Americans to participate in the show, and we wonder if they will have completely new approaches to the game to go along with it.

Speaking to People Magazine, host Alan Cumming indicated that this version of the show could be a restart of sorts, bringing in people who do not have that history of bonkers reality television. He also noted that what he is “really looking forward to is the fact that there will be more at stake for people.” For the most part, these are not people who will have the wealth of a lot of the people on the Peacock version, so they may fight even harder to win the money.

While we know that format changes can be daunting at times, we do tend to think that this show has the bones to make almost anything work. We’re also aware that newbie seasons have worked in a number of other countries, whether it be the UK or Australia. Why wouldn’t it end up being successful here? It is really just down to the casting department to ensure that there are a lot of people out there who are ready to come on board and deliver something that is really entertaining and fun.

