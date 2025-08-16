Dexter: Resurrection season 2: Would David Dastmalchian return?

On paper, it feels easy to say that David Dastmalchian is done with the world of Dexter: Resurrection. How could he not be? Both of the his Gareth characters are now dead, and this is not a case where you could magically bring them back to life. One was murdered publicly at Prater’s retreat, and the other was incinerated.

However, here’s the thing with this franchise — you can still argue that one or both of them could appear in ghostly form within Dexter’s head. Meanwhile, could you go back in time to explore more of their past? Is there a reason to do it?

While all of this seems unlikely, Dastmalchian did tell Deadline that he would be willing to return as the characters. He also explained that he did put some time making the two versions of Gareth different from each other:

When people are watching the episodes, I would love for them to say, “Oh, now I see the differences.” I explored which character was right-handed and which was left-handed, how they walked, how they moved through space, when they got nervous, and when they were thinking about things.

You know how we do different stuff, like right now you’re doing little gestures with your mouth, with your face, with everything, all of that is so specific to us as individuals, and those are little things that evolve. I wanted to create for each of the Gareths their own very specific mannerisms. All the little details are so much fun for me as an actor. It’s such a wonderful way of building out and understanding how each character exists. I didn’t want it to be too obtuse or too over the top, but I wanted to find different ways of existing in space as each of these characters. As much as they are the same, they’re still two different men.

Of course, we would have loved the Gemini Killers to be around longer, mostly because they were so interesting. Yet, sometimes it really is better to have notable characters burn out bright.

Are you going to miss having Gemini around on Dexter: Resurrection?

