And Just Like That series finale: Sarah Jessica Parker talks ending

We more than recognize that in the wake of the And Just Like That series finale on HBO Max, there are people out there who will feel all sorts of emotions. Was the whole journey even worth it?

Well, let’s just start off here with a reminder that in the closing minutes of the finale, Carrie worked to find a sense of satisfaction within her — not no one else, but her own feelings towards her life. We tend to think that some may have wanted a quintessential romantic comedy, but we do believe there is a lot of love in her life — just love of a different kind.

Speaking to the New York Times, Sarah Jessica Parker noted that she is “absolutely” happy with the end of the series, and also explained why it felt like the right time to tie up loose ends:

“Because that’s where the story ended. We could have gone on doing coffee shops. There’s a million ways to do it that are easy and familiar and fun, but feel exploitative to us … We felt this was the honorable thing to do. It’s very easy to stay. It’s where we’re all happy. But you have to be principled when you make these very difficult, agonizing decisions because there’s a lot of people who are affected.”

Now, we are still nursing our own feelings about the ending. The idea that Carrie is happy on her own is nice! Yet, we also do not feel like we needed this ending for that to be reinforced. If you have watched the franchise from the early days of Sex and the City, we had some confidence that the story would eventually get here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

